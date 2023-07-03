Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 26.49 million shares of the Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $340.54, and it changed around $5.49 or 1.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2538.13B. MSFT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $351.47, offering almost -3.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $213.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.33% since then. We note from Microsoft Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 27.48 million.

Microsoft Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 51 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 6 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended MSFT as a Hold, whereas 37 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Microsoft Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) trade information

Instantly MSFT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.64% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 342.73 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 42.00% year-to-date, but still up 1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) is 3.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.57 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $345.84, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 1.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MSFT is forecast to be at a low of $232.00 and a high of $450.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 33 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Microsoft Corporation to make $54.87 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $51.87 billion and $49.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 10.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.30%. Microsoft Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 19.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.10% per year for the next five years.

MSFT Dividends

Microsoft Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.80 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.72. It is important to note, however, that the 0.80% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.05% of Microsoft Corporation shares, and 73.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.80%. Microsoft Corporation stock is held by 6,159 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.74% of the shares, which is about 649.52 million shares worth $187.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.23% or 537.57 million shares worth $154.98 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 226.59 million shares worth $54.34 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 172.33 million shares worth around $41.33 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.