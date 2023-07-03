Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK).

In today’s recent session, 0.98 million shares of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.71, and it changed around $0.11 or 18.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.42M. RWLK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.14, offering almost -60.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.13% since then. We note from ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 106.76K.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RWLK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

Instantly RWLK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6890 on Friday, 06/30/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -3.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.60% year-to-date, but still up 20.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) is 16.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RWLK is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -322.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -322.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.21 percent over the past six months and at a 6.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect ReWalk Robotics Ltd. to make $1.78 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.57 million and $886k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 100.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 60.00%.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.88% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. shares, and 9.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.02%. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. stock is held by 35 institutions, with Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.77% of the shares, which is about 1.05 million shares worth $0.76 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.84% or 0.5 million shares worth $0.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $94579.0, making up 0.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 29639.0 shares worth around $21636.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.