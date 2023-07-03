Let’s Get Started On The Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.93, and it changed around $0.8 or 13.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.03M. AJX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.21, offering almost -61.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.69% since then. We note from Great Ajax Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.79K.

Great Ajax Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended AJX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Great Ajax Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) trade information

Instantly AJX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.04 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.41% year-to-date, but still up 21.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) is 25.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69320.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AJX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -29.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) estimates and forecasts

Great Ajax Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.15 percent over the past six months and at a -104.05% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -34.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.79 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Great Ajax Corp. to make $7.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.77 million and $12.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.30%.

AJX Dividends

Great Ajax Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.05 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 13.05% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.37% of Great Ajax Corp. shares, and 64.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.06%. Great Ajax Corp. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.32% of the shares, which is about 3.84 million shares worth $25.25 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.06% or 1.89 million shares worth $12.46 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.66 million shares worth $14.59 million, making up 7.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.67 million shares worth around $4.88 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.