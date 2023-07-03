Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ: LESL) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.53, and it changed around $0.14 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71B. LESL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.12, offering almost -79.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.35% since then. We note from Leslie’s Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.45 million.

Leslie’s Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended LESL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Leslie’s Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.69 for the current quarter.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) trade information

Instantly LESL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.73 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.06%. The company’s shares are currently down -21.91% year-to-date, but still up 2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) is -2.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.92, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LESL is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.88% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -15.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) estimates and forecasts

Leslie’s Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.07 percent over the past six months and at a -17.89% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $703.74 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Leslie’s Inc. to make $495.33 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $673.63 million and $475.59 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.20%.

Leslie’s Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 28.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.70% per year for the next five years.

LESL Dividends

Leslie’s Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 07.

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.35% of Leslie’s Inc. shares, and 118.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 124.29%. Leslie’s Inc. stock is held by 368 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.95% of the shares, which is about 20.13 million shares worth $192.71 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.71% or 17.86 million shares worth $171.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 11.24 million shares worth $107.59 million, making up 6.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund held roughly 5.57 million shares worth around $53.33 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.