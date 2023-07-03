Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.1 or 4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $238.39M. KOPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -16.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.28% since then. We note from Kopin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 895.06K.

Kopin Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended KOPN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kopin Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $Koppers Holdings Inc. Koppers H for the current quarter.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.88% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.25 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.44%. We can see from the shorts that 0.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 28.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOPN is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -39.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -39.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Kopin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 91.96 percent over the past six months and at a 57.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.87%. Kopin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -39.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.22% of Kopin Corporation shares, and 15.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.88%. Kopin Corporation stock is held by 91 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.54% of the shares, which is about 8.29 million shares worth $9.03 million.

Archon Capital Management LLC, with 5.81% or 6.38 million shares worth $6.96 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $3.58 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.33 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.