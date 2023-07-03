JetBlue Airways Corporation: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of JBLU Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 9.3 million shares of the JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.86, and it changed around $0.1 or 1.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.90B. JBLU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.35, offering almost -5.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.25% since then. We note from JetBlue Airways Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.23 million.

JetBlue Airways Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended JBLU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. JetBlue Airways Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) trade information

Instantly JBLU has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.95 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.01%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.73% year-to-date, but still up 11.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is 29.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.43, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -5.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JBLU is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 32.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) estimates and forecasts

JetBlue Airways Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.13 percent over the past six months and at a 188.75% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 187.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 76.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 9.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.6 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect JetBlue Airways Corporation to make $2.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.44 billion and $2.56 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.30%.

JBLU Dividends

JetBlue Airways Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of JetBlue Airways Corporation shares, and 70.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.11%. JetBlue Airways Corporation stock is held by 457 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 31.89 million shares worth $232.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.87% or 29.09 million shares worth $211.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 10.09 million shares worth $83.71 million, making up 3.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.94 million shares worth around $64.43 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.