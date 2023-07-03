JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 13.42 million shares of the JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.13, and it changed around $0.11 or 0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $55.84B. JD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.87, offering almost -98.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.5% since then. We note from JD.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.76 million.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

Instantly JD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -39.19% year-to-date, but still down -2.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is 4.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JD.com Inc. (JD) estimates and forecasts

JD.com Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.22 percent over the past six months and at a 8.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $38.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect JD.com Inc. to make $34.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 139.90%. JD.com Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 384.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 23.12% per year for the next five years.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 11 and August 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.82 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.62. It is important to note, however, that the 1.82% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.05% of JD.com Inc. shares, and 17.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 18.45%. JD.com Inc. stock is held by 832 institutions, with Tiger Global Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.76% of the shares, which is about 24.08 million shares worth $821.78 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 1.48% or 20.24 million shares worth $690.85 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco Global Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 10.26 million shares worth $350.33 million, making up 0.76% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Global Fund held roughly 6.6 million shares worth around $225.14 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.