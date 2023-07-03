Is Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In today’s recent session, 1.48 million shares of the Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) have been traded, and its beta is 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around $0.02 or 10.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.89M. TNON at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.11, offering almost -936.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Tenon Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 495.80K.

Tenon Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TNON as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Tenon Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.38 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) trade information

Instantly TNON has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 10.79% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3200 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -80.70% year-to-date, but still up 3.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) is -72.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TNON is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -900.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -900.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Tenon Medical Inc. (TNON) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 41.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -32.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 623.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Tenon Medical Inc. to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $135k and $208k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 640.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 380.80%.

TNON Dividends

Tenon Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Tenon Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.42% of Tenon Medical Inc. shares, and 11.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.02%. Tenon Medical Inc. stock is held by 46 institutions, with TMD Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.42% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $0.91 million.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB/CA), with 1.62% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.33 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 78060.0 shares worth $0.18 million, making up 0.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 58003.0 shares worth around $91644.0, which represents about 0.52% of the total shares outstanding.