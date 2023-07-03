Is Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) Worth Your Money In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.85 million shares of the Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.29, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.78M. SEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.98, offering almost -1272.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.83% since then. We note from Sono Group N.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.09 million.

Sono Group N.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sono Group N.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3198 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.32%. The company’s shares are currently down -70.45% year-to-date, but still up 5.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is 70.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEV is forecast to be at a low of $0.83 and a high of $0.83. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -186.21% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -186.21% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.93 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.60%.

Sono Group N.V. earnings are expected to increase by -31.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.23% per year for the next five years.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares, and 2.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.36%. Sono Group N.V. stock is held by 22 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.66% of the shares, which is about 0.6 million shares worth $0.17 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.34% or 0.31 million shares worth $90233.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.13 million shares worth $36454.0, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF held roughly 1552.0 shares worth around $451.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.