Is Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) were traded, and its beta was 4.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $335.38M. BKKT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.79, offering almost -208.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.2% since then. We note from Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BKKT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) trade information

Instantly BKKT has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.36% year-to-date, but still down -3.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) is -13.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 19.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BKKT is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $2.10. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -70.73% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) estimates and forecasts

Bakkt Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.36 percent over the past six months and at a 92.36% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $17.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Bakkt Holdings Inc. to make $19.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.6 million and $12.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 50.30%.

BKKT Dividends

Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.92% of Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares, and 34.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.22%. Bakkt Holdings Inc. stock is held by 130 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 4.45 million shares worth $7.66 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.56% or 4.07 million shares worth $7.01 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.81 million shares worth $2.15 million, making up 2.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $1.84 million, which represents about 1.87% of the total shares outstanding.