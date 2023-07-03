iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 8.77 million shares of the iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) were traded, and its beta was 0.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.34, and it changed around $0.19 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.20B. IQ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.99, offering almost -49.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.1% since then. We note from iQIYI Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.26 million.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Instantly IQ has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.75% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) is 31.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 42.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.91 day(s).

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

iQIYI Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.27 percent over the past six months and at a 1,500.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 185.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect iQIYI Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $924.91 million and $1.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.90%. iQIYI Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 98.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.82% per year for the next five years.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of iQIYI Inc. shares, and 48.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 48.39%. iQIYI Inc. stock is held by 315 institutions, with Oasis Management Co Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.26% of the shares, which is about 23.53 million shares worth $171.29 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 4.22% or 23.3 million shares worth $169.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 13.56 million shares worth $71.87 million, making up 2.45% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.36 million shares worth around $29.21 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.