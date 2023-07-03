Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 33.62 million shares of the Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $33.44, and it changed around $0.53 or 1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $142.28B. INTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.73, offering almost -21.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.47% since then. We note from Intel Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 51.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 45.37 million.

Intel Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 5 out of 42 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 28 recommended INTC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Intel Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) trade information

Instantly INTC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 34.23 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.52% year-to-date, but still up 1.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is 6.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 67.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $32.96, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTC is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -94.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 49.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Intel Corporation (INTC) estimates and forecasts

Intel Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.93 percent over the past six months and at a -76.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -3.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -113.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -72.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 28 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 28 analysts expect Intel Corporation to make $13.23 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.32 billion and $15.25 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.90%. Intel Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -60.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.62% per year for the next five years.

INTC Dividends

Intel Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.50. It is important to note, however, that the 1.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of Intel Corporation shares, and 63.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.44%. Intel Corporation stock is held by 3,181 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.94% of the shares, which is about 373.06 million shares worth $12.48 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.97% or 332.23 million shares worth $11.11 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 125.46 million shares worth $4.2 billion, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 95.4 million shares worth around $3.19 billion, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.