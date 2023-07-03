If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 3.83 million shares of the Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) were traded, and its beta was 1.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $84.68M. RAD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.60, offering almost -668.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -0.66% since then. We note from Rite Aid Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

Rite Aid Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RAD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rite Aid Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.83 for the current quarter.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

Instantly RAD has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9300 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -54.79% year-to-date, but still down -20.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) is -15.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -51.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RAD is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 33.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 33.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Rite Aid Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -53.82 percent over the past six months and at a -50.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -25.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -190.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -657.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.37 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rite Aid Corporation to make $5.63 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -45.89%. Rite Aid Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -37.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -3.69% per year for the next five years.

RAD Dividends

Rite Aid Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 27 and October 02.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.68% of Rite Aid Corporation shares, and 47.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.17%. Rite Aid Corporation stock is held by 208 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.94% of the shares, which is about 3.91 million shares worth $5.91 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 6.80% or 3.84 million shares worth $5.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.63 million shares worth $2.46 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.25 million shares worth around $1.88 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.