HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) have been traded, and its beta is -1.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around -$0.05 or -10.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $46.45M. HUBC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.83, offering almost -5573.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5600 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -97.57% year-to-date, but still down -23.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -24.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) estimates and forecasts

HUBC Dividends

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 37.83% of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. shares, and 22.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 36.48%. HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. stock is held by 4 institutions, with Lynwood Capital Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.95% of the shares, which is about 4.88 million shares worth $1.99 million.

K2 Principal Fund, L.P., with 1.35% or 1.67 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.