How To Invest In Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 0.67 million shares of the Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.32, and it changed around $0.28 or 4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $571.20M. TK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.75, offering almost -6.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.81% since then. We note from Teekay Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 754.97K.

Teekay Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TK as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Teekay Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) trade information

Instantly TK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.34 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.10% year-to-date, but still up 7.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is 10.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -80.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TK is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 44.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 44.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Teekay Corporation (TK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.90%. Teekay Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 135.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

TK Dividends

Teekay Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s Major holders

