HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.34 million shares of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) were traded, and its beta was 3.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.63, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $497.31M. HIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.53, offering almost -62.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.63% since then. We note from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 221.53% year-to-date, but still up 11.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is 42.90% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.36 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 223.78 percent over the past six months and at a 54.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -49.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. to make $17.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.70%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.16% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, and 16.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.27%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 96 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.28% of the shares, which is about 4.45 million shares worth $14.65 million.

Toroso Investments, LLC, with 3.43% or 2.89 million shares worth $9.51 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.92 million shares worth $13.57 million, making up 4.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF held roughly 0.89 million shares worth around $1.28 million, which represents about 1.05% of the total shares outstanding.