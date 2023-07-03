Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have been traded, and its beta is 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.56, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.24B. HIMX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.70, offering almost -32.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.81, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.68% since then. We note from Himax Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 814.07K.

Himax Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HIMX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Himax Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) trade information

Instantly HIMX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.26 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.64%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.60% year-to-date, but still down -6.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) is -7.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.87, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMX is forecast to be at a low of $6.60 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -84.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $244.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Himax Technologies Inc. to make $235.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $412.81 million and $312.61 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -24.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 53.20%. Himax Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -45.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -9.51% per year for the next five years.

HIMX Dividends

Himax Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 7.11 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 7.11% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 31.01% of Himax Technologies Inc. shares, and 18.15% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.31%. Himax Technologies Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Lazard Asset Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.00% of the shares, which is about 3.49 million shares worth $22.88 million.

Alliancebernstein L.p., with 1.68% or 2.93 million shares worth $19.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Upright Growth Fund and Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.15 million shares worth $7.54 million, making up 0.66% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X SuperDividend ETF held roughly 0.96 million shares worth around $6.27 million, which represents about 0.55% of the total shares outstanding.