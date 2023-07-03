Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $145.84, and it changed around $0.29 or 0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.98B. HLT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $152.89, offering almost -4.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $108.41, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.67% since then. We note from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) trade information

Instantly HLT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 146.31 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.42% year-to-date, but still up 5.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is 5.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) estimates and forecasts

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 15.71 percent over the past six months and at a 19.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. to make $2.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.24 billion and $2.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 15.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.10%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 210.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 28.84% per year for the next five years.

HLT Dividends

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on July 26. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.41 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.60. It is important to note, however, that the 0.41% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.86% of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, and 98.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.09%. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,095 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.71% of the shares, which is about 25.69 million shares worth $3.74 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.60% or 20.1 million shares worth $2.93 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $1.2 billion, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 6.38 million shares worth around $930.35 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.