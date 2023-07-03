Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.65, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.50M. GBNH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.92, offering almost -810.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15290.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 42.09K.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GBNH as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) trade information

Instantly GBNH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7302 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -66.50% year-to-date, but still down -2.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) is -5.79% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 41760.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.85, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GBNH is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -361.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -92.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) estimates and forecasts

Greenbrook TMS Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -69.07 percent over the past six months and at a 51.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Greenbrook TMS Inc. to make $20.2 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.21 million and $21.2 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 34.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -52.50%.

GBNH Dividends

Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 04.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 40.62% of Greenbrook TMS Inc. shares, and 39.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 66.30%. Greenbrook TMS Inc. stock is held by 9 institutions, with Madryn Asset Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 21.62% of the shares, which is about 6.36 million shares worth $6.01 million.

Masters Capital Management, LLC, with 11.64% or 3.43 million shares worth $3.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.2 million shares worth $0.19 million, making up 0.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 16163.0 shares worth around $20527.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.