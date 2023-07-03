Home  »  Business   »  Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Barnes &...

Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED)

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.57, and it changed around $0.31 or 24.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.98M. BNED at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.22, offering almost -105.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.94% since then. We note from Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 270.92K.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BNED as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Instantly BNED has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 24.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -10.20% year-to-date, but still up 35.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) is 29.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BNED is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -154.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -91.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -185.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $215.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Barnes & Noble Education Inc. to make $251.44 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $260.83 million and $263.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -17.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -68.50%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 52.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 29 and September 04.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.96% of Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, and 49.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.20%. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.15% of the shares, which is about 4.81 million shares worth $7.32 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 3.81% or 2.0 million shares worth $3.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.2 million shares worth $2.1 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $2.38 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.

