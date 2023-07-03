Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS)

In today’s recent session, 0.54 million shares of the Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.37, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. SSYS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.44, offering almost -23.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.5% since then. We note from Stratasys Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 827.55K.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) trade information

Instantly SSYS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.14 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.46% year-to-date, but still up 7.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) is 19.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) estimates and forecasts

Stratasys Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.78 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -100.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -20.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.27 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. to make $162.98 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $166.6 million and $162.19 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.40%. Stratasys Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 55.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 54.64% per year for the next five years.

SSYS Dividends

Stratasys Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.31% of Stratasys Ltd. shares, and 58.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.15%. Stratasys Ltd. stock is held by 226 institutions, with Neuberger Berman Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.68% of the shares, which is about 3.88 million shares worth $64.19 million.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd., with 5.61% or 3.84 million shares worth $63.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund and Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.68 million shares worth $24.11 million, making up 2.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Neuberger & Berman Intrinsic Value Fd held roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $25.72 million, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.