Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: AGBA)

In today’s recent session, 0.88 million shares of the AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.42, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $91.17M. AGBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.81, offering almost -731.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.75% since then. We note from AGBA Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) trade information

Instantly AGBA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5100 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.79% year-to-date, but still down -0.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) is -18.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA) estimates and forecasts

AGBA Dividends

AGBA Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 90.42% of AGBA Group Holding Limited shares, and 2.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.55%. AGBA Group Holding Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Meteora Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.78% of the shares, which is about 1.12 million shares worth $1.81 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.02% or 13625.0 shares worth $22072.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 13625.0 shares worth $27795.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.