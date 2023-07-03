Future Outlook And Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.70, and it changed around $0.49 or 4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.33B. MLCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.45, offering almost -13.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.70, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 62.99% since then. We note from Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended MLCO as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.84 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is 14.21% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.26, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.42% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MLCO is forecast to be at a low of $13.50 and a high of $19.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.3% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 90.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 105.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 185.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $876.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited to make $950.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $296.11 million and $295.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 195.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 221.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -37.40%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings are expected to increase by -18.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 16 and August 21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares, and 45.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.26%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock is held by 269 institutions, with ARGA Investment Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.23% of the shares, which is about 28.43 million shares worth $361.35 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 3.24% or 17.59 million shares worth $223.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.92 million shares worth $215.03 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held roughly 9.94 million shares worth around $126.29 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.