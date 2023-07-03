Future Outlook And 89bio Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 2.08 million shares of the 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.95, and it changed around $1.23 or 6.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.45B. ETNB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.93, offering almost -21.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.00, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.17% since then. We note from 89bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

89bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ETNB as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. 89bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) trade information

Instantly ETNB has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.94% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.73 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 48.86% year-to-date, but still down -0.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, 89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) is 3.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.85 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.32% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ETNB is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -163.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -31.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) estimates and forecasts

89bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.59 percent over the past six months and at a 34.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.60% in the next quarter.

89bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 34.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 11.00% per year for the next five years.

ETNB Dividends

89bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of 89bio Inc. shares, and 68.78% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.23%. 89bio Inc. stock is held by 154 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.67% of the shares, which is about 11.42 million shares worth $173.88 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 5.14% or 3.75 million shares worth $57.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.1 million shares worth $14.04 million, making up 1.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $5.23 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.