Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around -$0.13 or -12.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.05M. DUO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.16, offering almost -372.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.82% since then. We note from Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 427.70K.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DUO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) trade information

Instantly DUO has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3100 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 32.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.38% year-to-date, but still up 7.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) is 25.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 46040.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $191.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DUO is forecast to be at a low of $191.32 and a high of $191.32. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -21640.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21640.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -56.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Fangdd Network Group Ltd. to make $18.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -79.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.60%.

DUO Dividends

Fangdd Network Group Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. shares, and 0.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.26%. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.89% of the shares, which is about 33866.0 shares worth $33341.0.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.66% or 25096.0 shares worth $24707.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2821.0 shares worth $2708.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.