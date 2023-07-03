Equinox Gold Corp.: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of EQX Stock In 2023

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.74, and it changed around $0.16 or 3.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.90B. EQX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.84, offering almost -23.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.42% since then. We note from Equinox Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Equinox Gold Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended EQX as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Equinox Gold Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) trade information

Instantly EQX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.72 on Friday, 06/30/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX) is -3.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.62 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.28% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQX is forecast to be at a low of $3.77 and a high of $7.70. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) estimates and forecasts

Equinox Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 44.80 percent over the past six months and at a 90.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 0 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $245.1 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect Equinox Gold Corp. to make $259.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $245.13 million and $381.2 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -32.00%.

EQX Dividends

Equinox Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX:EQX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.49% of Equinox Gold Corp. shares, and 50.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 54.89%. Equinox Gold Corp. stock is held by 247 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.34% of the shares, which is about 32.35 million shares worth $166.59 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.89% or 9.03 million shares worth $46.5 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 18.0 million shares worth $92.72 million, making up 5.77% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 11.29 million shares worth around $58.14 million, which represents about 3.62% of the total shares outstanding.