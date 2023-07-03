Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: ENSC) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 9.01 million shares of the Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.50, and it changed around $0.7 or 38.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.04M. ENSC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $180.00, offering almost -7100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.0% since then. We note from Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59130.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 659.12K.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ENSC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$2.77 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Instantly ENSC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 38.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.5600 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -72.23% year-to-date, but still up 28.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) is 3.70% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20230.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ENSC is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $35.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1300.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -260.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -66.41 percent over the past six months and at a 90.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 95.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 33.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $960k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Ensysce Biosciences Inc. to make $1.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $207k and $279k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 363.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 283.50%.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 10.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.64% of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. shares, and 12.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.71%. Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Virtu Financial LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.05% of the shares, which is about 13433.0 shares worth $33985.0.

Powell Investment Advisors, LLC, with 0.26% or 3333.0 shares worth $8432.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 256.0 shares worth $647.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 92.0 shares worth around $232.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.