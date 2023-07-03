Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EIGR): Decline Of -1185.71% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 5.17 million shares of the Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.70, and it changed around $0.15 or 27.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.35M. EIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.89, offering almost -1312.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.29% since then. We note from Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.11K.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended EIGR as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.43 for the current quarter.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) trade information

Instantly EIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9060 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.34% year-to-date, but still down -18.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) is -37.14% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EIGR is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1185.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -42.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (EIGR) estimates and forecasts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.76 percent over the past six months and at a 35.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 48.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. to make $4.92 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.09 million and $4.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.70%.

EIGR Dividends

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.43% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 61.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.98%. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 137 institutions, with Ameriprise Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.12% of the shares, which is about 8.03 million shares worth $7.2 million.

683 Capital Management LLC, with 8.92% or 3.95 million shares worth $3.54 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.32 million shares worth $4.36 million, making up 5.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.26 million shares worth around $1.49 million, which represents about 2.86% of the total shares outstanding.