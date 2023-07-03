E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s (EJH): Have You Analyzed Stock’s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.58M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $81.58, offering almost -58171.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1600 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -96.71% year-to-date, but still up 2.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -18.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.20%.

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 26.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.49% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 0.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.10%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.52% of the shares, which is about 0.29 million shares worth $0.28 million.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.05% or 29263.0 shares worth $28297.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.