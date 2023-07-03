Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -58.38% Decline

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $116.81, and it changed around $4.37 or 3.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.90B. CROX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $151.32, offering almost -29.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 60.55% since then. We note from Crocs Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 million.

Crocs Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CROX as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crocs Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.95 for the current quarter.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) trade information

Instantly CROX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.88% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 117.21 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 7.72% year-to-date, but still up 11.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is 11.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $154.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CROX is forecast to be at a low of $124.00 and a high of $185.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crocs Inc. (CROX) estimates and forecasts

Crocs Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.46 percent over the past six months and at a 5.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Crocs Inc. to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $964.58 million and $944.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 168.30%. Crocs Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

CROX Dividends

Crocs Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.49% of Crocs Inc. shares, and 93.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.37%. Crocs Inc. stock is held by 562 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.39% of the shares, which is about 7.06 million shares worth $821.41 million.

FMR, LLC, with 11.31% or 7.02 million shares worth $815.95 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.92 million shares worth $223.56 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $206.84 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.