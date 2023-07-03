Could The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 12.8 million shares of the The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were traded, and its beta was 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $89.28, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $162.92B. DIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $126.48, offering almost -41.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $84.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.84% since then. We note from The Walt Disney Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.37 million.

The Walt Disney Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended DIS as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. The Walt Disney Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) trade information

Instantly DIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 89.66 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.42%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.76% year-to-date, but still up 1.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is 1.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DIS is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $147.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.65% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) estimates and forecasts

The Walt Disney Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.07 percent over the past six months and at a 7.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 1.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -0.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 186.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect The Walt Disney Company to make $21.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.5 billion and $20.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -21.00%. The Walt Disney Company earnings are expected to increase by 57.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.89% per year for the next five years.

DIS Dividends

The Walt Disney Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.06% of The Walt Disney Company shares, and 64.97% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 65.02%. The Walt Disney Company stock is held by 3,900 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 148.15 million shares worth $13.23 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.65% or 121.45 million shares worth $10.84 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 55.42 million shares worth $4.95 billion, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 42.14 million shares worth around $3.76 billion, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.