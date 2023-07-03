Could Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.65 million shares of the Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) were traded, and its beta was 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.87, and it changed around -$0.95 or -33.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.03M. PALT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.60, offering almost -145.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.55% since then. We note from Paltalk Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 147.00K.

Paltalk Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PALT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Paltalk Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) trade information

Instantly PALT has showed a red trend with a performance of -33.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.8100 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 41.67% year-to-date, but still down -23.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT) is -33.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 95260.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 62.6% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PALT is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $5.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.38% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -167.38% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paltalk Inc. (PALT) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 66.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 72.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Paltalk Inc. to make $3.34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.64 million and $2.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 18.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.30%.

PALT Dividends

Paltalk Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Paltalk Inc. (NASDAQ:PALT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.28% of Paltalk Inc. shares, and 6.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.29%. Paltalk Inc. stock is held by 10 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.79% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.35 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.57% or 52988.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 65588.0 shares worth $86576.0, making up 0.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62385.0 shares worth around $82348.0, which represents about 0.90% of the total shares outstanding.