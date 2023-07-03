Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.90, and it changed around -$0.54 or -4.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.40B. CPRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.11, offering almost -71.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.82% since then. We note from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.61 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.01 million.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CPRX as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) trade information

Instantly CPRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.02% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 13.78 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.39%. We can see from the shorts that 8.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CPRX is forecast to be at a low of $15.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -93.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -16.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPRX) estimates and forecasts

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.66 percent over the past six months and at a 50.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 110.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 125.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 77.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $98.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $53.11 million and $53.62 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 74.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.50%.

CPRX Dividends

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on June 01.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.95% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 82.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.95%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 362 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.48% of the shares, which is about 15.36 million shares worth $197.53 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C), with 9.76% or 10.36 million shares worth $133.17 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 7.24 million shares worth $93.07 million, making up 6.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 4.18 million shares worth around $53.74 million, which represents about 3.96% of the total shares outstanding.