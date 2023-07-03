Can Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 9.05 million shares of the Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were traded, and its beta was 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $59.78, and it changed around $1.41 or 2.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.91B. MRVL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.99, offering almost -13.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.54% since then. We note from Marvell Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.97 million.

Marvell Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 30 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MRVL as a Hold, whereas 24 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Marvell Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) trade information

Instantly MRVL has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.46 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.39% year-to-date, but still up 3.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is 2.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $67.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRVL is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $100.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL) estimates and forecasts

Marvell Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.97 percent over the past six months and at a -29.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -43.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Marvell Technology Inc. to make $1.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.40%. Marvell Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 63.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 14.06% per year for the next five years.

MRVL Dividends

Marvell Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marvell Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.57% of Marvell Technology Inc. shares, and 86.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.88%. Marvell Technology Inc. stock is held by 1,232 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.95% of the shares, which is about 128.53 million shares worth $5.57 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 8.02% or 68.96 million shares worth $2.99 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 27.38 million shares worth $1.24 billion, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 25.91 million shares worth around $959.69 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.