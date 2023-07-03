Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 12.25 million shares of the Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) were traded, and its beta was 0.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.93, and it changed around $0.3 or 1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.67B. GOLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -22.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.39% since then. We note from Barrick Gold Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.21 million.

Barrick Gold Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended GOLD as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Instantly GOLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.46% year-to-date, but still up 2.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD) is 0.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOLD is forecast to be at a low of $14.43 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -65.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.77% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Barrick Gold Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.63 percent over the past six months and at a 26.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 115.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation to make $3.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.86 billion and $2.47 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.60%. Barrick Gold Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -78.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.70% per year for the next five years.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.21 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.54. It is important to note, however, that the 3.21% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.64% of Barrick Gold Corporation shares, and 63.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.55%. Barrick Gold Corporation stock is held by 1,194 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.38% of the shares, which is about 76.91 million shares worth $1.43 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.44% or 60.47 million shares worth $1.12 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 65.39 million shares worth $1.21 billion, making up 3.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 32.18 million shares worth around $597.6 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.