Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) Share Price Might Move Up By 604.27%

In the last trading session, 1.91 million shares of the Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) were traded, and its beta was 1.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.48, and it changed around $1.64 or 11.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.19B. AVDL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.82, offering almost 4.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 85.92% since then. We note from Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AVDL as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.4 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) trade information

Instantly AVDL has showed a green trend with a performance of 11.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.52 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.24%. The company’s shares are currently up 130.17% year-to-date, but still up 21.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is 18.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.26 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.61, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.45% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVDL is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -57.77% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (AVDL) estimates and forecasts

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 149.70 percent over the past six months and at a 45.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $290k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc to make $4.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.30%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc earnings are expected to increase by -73.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

AVDL Dividends

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.21% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 45.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.65%. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 104 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.88% of the shares, which is about 6.83 million shares worth $62.53 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 7.47% or 5.74 million shares worth $52.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Brandes International Small Cap Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.24 million shares worth $1.72 million, making up 0.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 40528.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.