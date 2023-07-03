Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.92, and it changed around $0.96 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. ATMU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.78, offering almost -3.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.86K.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATMU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) trade information
Instantly ATMU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.78 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.89% year-to-date, but still down -0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) is 14.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).
The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATMU is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) estimates and forecasts
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. to make $393.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.
ATMU Dividends
Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.