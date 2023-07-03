Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ATMU) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.92, and it changed around $0.96 or 4.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.83B. ATMU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.78, offering almost -3.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.67% since then. We note from Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 841.86K.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ATMU as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) trade information

Instantly ATMU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.39% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.78 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.62%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.89% year-to-date, but still down -0.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) is 14.68% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.52% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATMU is forecast to be at a low of $24.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.71% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $401.78 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. to make $393.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

ATMU Dividends

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)’s Major holders