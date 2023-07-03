Home  »  Technologies   »  Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears....

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 2.5 million shares of the Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.58, and it changed around -$0.42 or -41.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.67M. ATTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.69, offering almost -1570.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -32.76% since then. We note from Atento S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 98780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 945.43K.

Atento S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ATTO as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Atento S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) trade information

Instantly ATTO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -41.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.79%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.19% year-to-date, but still down -40.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) is -78.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 97140.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ATTO is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $4.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -589.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -589.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Atento S.A. (ATTO) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $400 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 22.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.39%. Atento S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -98.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.

ATTO Dividends

Atento S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 31 and August 15.

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.00% of Atento S.A. shares, and 68.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.30%. Atento S.A. stock is held by 13 institutions, with HPS Investment Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 24.62% of the shares, which is about 3.8 million shares worth $7.92 million.

Farallon Capital Management Llc, with 14.43% or 2.23 million shares worth $4.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 11715.0 shares worth $49554.0, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares.

