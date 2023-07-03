Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 9.15 million shares of the Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) were traded, and its beta was 0.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.57, and it changed around $0.03 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $665.28M. AAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.55, offering almost 0.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.1% since then. We note from Ares Acquisition Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 235.03K.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) trade information

Instantly AAC has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.97% year-to-date, but still up 0.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) is 0.67% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28950.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.14 day(s).

Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) estimates and forecasts

AAC Dividends

Ares Acquisition Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Ares Acquisition Corporation shares, and 214.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 214.29%. Ares Acquisition Corporation stock is held by 121 institutions, with Glazer Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.81% of the shares, which is about 6.96 million shares worth $71.83 million.

Bank of Montreal/Can/, with 7.53% or 3.54 million shares worth $35.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.94 million shares worth $39.65 million, making up 8.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 3.07 million shares worth around $30.91 million, which represents about 6.53% of the total shares outstanding.