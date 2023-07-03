Are Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.58 million shares of the Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.01 or 4.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.20M. INPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.65, offering almost -8663.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.11% since then. We note from Inpixon’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.69 million.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) trade information

Instantly INPX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.19% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1895 on Friday, 06/30/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -89.03% year-to-date, but still up 3.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) is -4.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $586488.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 100.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INPX is forecast to be at a low of $586488.00 and a high of $586488.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -308677794.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -308677794.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inpixon (INPX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $11.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Inpixon to make $4.63 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2017. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $11.24 million and $15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -69.10%.

Inpixon earnings are expected to increase by 36.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

INPX Dividends

Inpixon’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 14 and August 18.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Inpixon shares, and 3.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.16%. Inpixon stock is held by 21 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.53% of the shares, which is about 0.14 million shares worth $26428.0.

Bayesian Capital Management, LP, with 0.14% or 36000.0 shares worth $6674.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 31900.0 shares worth $5914.0, making up 0.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 25746.0 shares worth around $4773.0, which represents about 0.15% of the total shares outstanding.