Are CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $231.56M. CRMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.02, offering almost -102.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.71, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.57% since then. We note from CorMedix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 584.83K.

CorMedix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CRMD as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CorMedix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) trade information

Instantly CRMD has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.48 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.04% year-to-date, but still down -27.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD) is -17.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 76.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRMD is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $19.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -379.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -228.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD) estimates and forecasts

CorMedix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.62 percent over the past six months and at a -16.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -26.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -47.10% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21k and $7k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.40%.

CRMD Dividends

CorMedix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.08% of CorMedix Inc. shares, and 25.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 25.91%. CorMedix Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Nomura Holdings Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.50% of the shares, which is about 2.95 million shares worth $12.22 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.27% or 1.94 million shares worth $8.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $5.04 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $2.27 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.