AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ: APP): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) were traded, and its beta was 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.73, and it changed around $0.16 or 0.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.00B. APP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $40.56, offering almost -57.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.48% since then. We note from AppLovin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.96 million.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) trade information

Instantly APP has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 144.35% year-to-date, but still up 10.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP) is 2.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.45 day(s).

AppLovin Corporation (APP) estimates and forecasts

AppLovin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 173.72 percent over the past six months and at a 94.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 216.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $722.53 million in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect AppLovin Corporation to make $738.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $776.23 million and $713.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.60%.

APP Dividends

AppLovin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.37% of AppLovin Corporation shares, and 54.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.86%. AppLovin Corporation stock is held by 320 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 20.71% of the shares, which is about 60.73 million shares worth $956.58 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.06% or 14.86 million shares worth $233.97 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.31 million shares worth $55.96 million, making up 1.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF held roughly 3.68 million shares worth around $58.03 million, which represents about 1.21% of the total shares outstanding.