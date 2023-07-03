AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In the last trading session, 13.03 million shares of the AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.74, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.28B. APE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.50, offering almost -503.45% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.64% since then. We note from AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 16.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.04 million.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

Instantly APE has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.40% year-to-date, but still down -3.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) is 7.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.17% of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, and 23.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.53%. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock is held by 54 institutions, with Jet Capital Investors L P being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.19% of the shares, which is about 1.9 million shares worth $2.79 million.

Tudor Investment Corporation, with 0.09% or 0.9 million shares worth $1.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund and NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 1.03 million shares worth $1.0 million, making up 11.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, NuShares ETF Tr-Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.92 million, which represents about 6.75% of the total shares outstanding.