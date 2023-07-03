Alvotech (NASDAQ: ALVO) In 2023: Is This Company Worth Thinking About Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) have been traded, and its beta is -0.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.23, and it changed around $0.49 or 6.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.16B. ALVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.60, offering almost -77.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.82% since then. We note from Alvotech’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 79.43K.

Alvotech stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ALVO as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alvotech is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) trade information

Instantly ALVO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.19 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -17.68% year-to-date, but still up 9.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) is -3.38% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79860.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.82% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ALVO is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -167.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 27.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alvotech (ALVO) estimates and forecasts

Alvotech share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.93 percent over the past six months and at a 61.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%.

ALVO Dividends

Alvotech’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 73.64% of Alvotech shares, and 7.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.46%. Alvotech stock is held by 20 institutions, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.13% of the shares, which is about 12.76 million shares worth $105.29 million.

Bracebridge Capital, LLC, with 1.78% or 4.42 million shares worth $36.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 0.15 million shares worth $1.21 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 13301.0 shares worth around $0.11 million, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.