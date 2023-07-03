Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.60, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.96% from the last close. AENT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.24, offering almost -370.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.23% since then. We note from Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2970.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.51K.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) trade information

Instantly AENT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.96% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.00 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 35.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.46% year-to-date, but still down -30.90% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT) is -15.72% down in the 30-day period.

AENT Dividends

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AENT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 96.43% of Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation shares, and 19.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 534.39%. Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation stock is held by 49 institutions, with Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 4.90% of the shares, which is about 0.56 million shares worth $1.44 million.

CVI Holdings, LLC, with 4.41% or 0.51 million shares worth $1.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.41 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Merger Fund, The held roughly 0.27 million shares worth around $0.68 million, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.