Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) Shares Might Go Up 73.08% This Year

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.15, and it changed around $0.23 or 1.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.14B. AGI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.12, offering almost -16.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.35, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.74% since then. We note from Alamos Gold Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.89 million.

Alamos Gold Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AGI as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Alamos Gold Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) trade information

Instantly AGI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.18 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.18% year-to-date, but still up 4.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) is -3.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.01 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.01% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGI is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $18.23. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) estimates and forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.18 percent over the past six months and at a 67.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $248.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc. to make $249.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $191.2 million and $213.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.80%. Alamos Gold Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 155.40% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.89% per year for the next five years.

AGI Dividends

Alamos Gold Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 25 and July 31. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.12 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.13. It is important to note, however, that the 1.12% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Alamos Gold Inc. shares, and 67.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.55%. Alamos Gold Inc. stock is held by 388 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.27% of the shares, which is about 48.59 million shares worth $591.07 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.46% or 13.72 million shares worth $166.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 23.05 million shares worth $280.37 million, making up 5.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 15.42 million shares worth around $187.57 million, which represents about 3.91% of the total shares outstanding.