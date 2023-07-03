Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 387.88%

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) were traded, and its beta was -0.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.69, and it changed around $2.05 or 4.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63B. AKRO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.38, offering almost -25.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 80.17% since then. We note from Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 738.68K.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AKRO as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.63 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Instantly AKRO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.46 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.80% year-to-date, but still down -8.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) is 4.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.86, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AKRO is forecast to be at a low of $48.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -49.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) estimates and forecasts

Akero Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.89 percent over the past six months and at a 2.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.70% in the next quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 0.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -14.60% per year for the next five years.

AKRO Dividends

Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.30% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 108.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.22%. Akero Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 244 institutions, with Janus Henderson Group PLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.61% of the shares, which is about 3.81 million shares worth $145.83 million.

Skorpios Trust, with 6.53% or 3.27 million shares worth $125.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and ACAP Strategic Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.59 million shares worth $72.53 million, making up 3.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ACAP Strategic Fund held roughly 1.55 million shares worth around $84.94 million, which represents about 3.30% of the total shares outstanding.