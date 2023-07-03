Abcam plc (NASDAQ: ABCM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 4.34 million shares of the Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) were traded, and its beta was 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.47, and it changed around $0.83 or 3.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.59B. ABCM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.06, offering almost 1.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.0% since then. We note from Abcam plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Abcam plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ABCM as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Abcam plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) trade information

Instantly ABCM has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.32 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 57.26% year-to-date, but still up 6.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) is 51.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.83, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -12.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ABCM is forecast to be at a low of $17.31 and a high of $31.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Abcam plc (ABCM) estimates and forecasts

Abcam plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 58.18 percent over the past six months and at a 46.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%.

Abcam plc earnings are expected to increase by -148.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.39% per year for the next five years.

ABCM Dividends

Abcam plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.55% of Abcam plc shares, and 80.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.40%. Abcam plc stock is held by 197 institutions, with Durable Capital Partners Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.62% of the shares, which is about 17.46 million shares worth $427.26 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.76% or 15.51 million shares worth $379.41 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 7.16 million shares worth $175.25 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Brown Capital Management International Small Company Fund held roughly 6.67 million shares worth around $163.27 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.