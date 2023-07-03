AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Stock: Does It Have More Upside?

In the last trading session, 8.67 million shares of the AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were traded, and its beta was 0.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $134.73, and it changed around $1.5 or 1.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $236.42B. ABBV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $168.11, offering almost -24.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $130.96, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.8% since then. We note from AbbVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.65 million.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

Instantly ABBV has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -16.63% year-to-date, but still down -0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is -2.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.92 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

AbbVie Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.95 percent over the past six months and at a -20.19% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.30%. AbbVie Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.70% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -4.10% per year for the next five years.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.39 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.92. It is important to note, however, that the 4.39% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of AbbVie Inc. shares, and 71.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.56%. AbbVie Inc. stock is held by 3,870 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.09% of the shares, which is about 160.45 million shares worth $25.57 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.86% or 138.72 million shares worth $22.11 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 53.76 million shares worth $8.69 billion, making up 3.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 40.88 million shares worth around $6.61 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.