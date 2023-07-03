A Business Review Of Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) were traded, and its beta was 1.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.46, and it changed around $0.9 or 4.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. TWST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.76, offering almost -187.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.99% since then. We note from Twist Bioscience Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Twist Bioscience Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended TWST as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Twist Bioscience Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.14 for the current quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

Instantly TWST has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.13 on Friday, 06/30/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.17%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.07% year-to-date, but still up 18.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) is 35.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.72% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TWST is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $33.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 46.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Twist Bioscience Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.66 percent over the past six months and at a 4.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $60.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Twist Bioscience Corporation to make $62.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.11 million and $57.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -12.60%.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 07.

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.44% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, and 109.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 110.95%. Twist Bioscience Corporation stock is held by 310 institutions, with ARK Investment Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.56% of the shares, which is about 7.18 million shares worth $108.26 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.87% or 6.21 million shares worth $93.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.8 million shares worth $57.38 million, making up 6.69% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 2.91 million shares worth around $43.95 million, which represents about 5.13% of the total shares outstanding.